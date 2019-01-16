WWE NXT News For Today’s Shows, Andrade & Zelina Vega Backstage Video, Braun Strowman – Publix

– Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Andrade and Zelina Vega after last night’s WWE SmackDown win over Rey Mysterio. Andrade says he told everyone he’s the future and Mysterio is the past, Mysterio is lame and no more. Vega says the WWE Universe is going to see what she’s known all along – Andrade has no peers as he’s ahead of everyone else. Vega goes on and calls Andrade a future WWE Champion.

– It looks like WWE NXT UK is back to airing just one episode each week. Today’s show at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will feature the exclusive matches taped before NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” – Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, Ligero vs. Saxon Huxley and Isla Dawn vs. Jinny.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* The Street Profits vs. enhancement talents The Metro Brothers

* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Adrian Jaoude

* Johnny Gargano vs. Humberto Carrillo

* Kassius Ohno vs. Keith Lee

– Braun Strowman received a shout-out from grocery store chain Publix this past weekend after he stopped to take a photo with an associate, seen below: