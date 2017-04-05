WWE NXT Preview For Tonight, How Old Is Charlotte Flair?, John Cena Talks Ring

– Below is video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel with John Cena and Nikki Bella talking about Nikki’s engagement ring Cena gave her in the ring at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. Cena reveals that he went to Tiffany’s and had a custom ring made as each feature on the ring has a special meaning. The 4.5 carat diamond represents the 4.5 years it took to get to this point in their relationship.

– Charlotte Flair turns 31 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i turns 72 and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page turns 61.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature a look back at “Takeover: Orlando” plus a few matches taped before the event on Saturday night. The following matches were taped:

* Heavy Machinery vs. The Bollywood Boyz

* Peyton Royce vs. Aliyah

* Oney Lorcan vs. Elias Samson, under a mask as El Vagabundo (may have been a dark match)