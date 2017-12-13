WWE NXT Preview For Tonight, Noam Dar To Undergo Surgery?, Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley

– Below is a video package for Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, which was supposed to air on last night’s SmackDown episode:

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will first air on the USA Network at 7pm EST as a part of WWE Week. It will then air on the WWE Network in the usual timeslot. The following matches were taped:

* The Authors of Pain vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

* Fatal 4 Way qualifier: Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong

* Fatal 4 Way qualifier: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

* Peyton Royce vs. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon

* Fabian Aichner vs. NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas

– Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari noted on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode that Noam Dar is currently out of action and will be undergoing surgery to repair a knee injury. No word yet on specifics of the injury or when Dar will be back but we will keep you updated. Dar’s last match came on last week’s 205 Live episode, a loss to Cedric Alexander.