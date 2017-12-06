WWE NXT Preview For Tonight, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable React, Nick Bockwinkel

– As noted, Rusev and Aiden English defeated The New Day on last night’s WWE SmackDown to earn a spot in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match at WWE Clash of Champions. The match will now be a Fatal 4 Way with The Usos defending against Rusev & English, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and The New Day. Below is video of Gable and Benjamin reacting to the news. Gable admits they may have overreacted when The New Day was added to the match but Benjamin says that gives them the perfect opportunity to beat not one but two of the top teams in WWE. They are then informed that Rusev & English have been added to the match. Gable & Benjamin then knock Rusev & English, and can’t understand why they were added to the match. Shelton asks if tag team title shots are passed around like donuts around here.

– Today would have been the 83rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Nick Bockwinkel. The former AWA World Champion passed away in November 2015.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature the following:

* NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega celebrate title win

* Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Trent Seven vs. Killian Dain

* Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Johnny Gargano vs. Kassius Ohno

* No Holds Barred: Ruby Riott vs. Sonya Deville