WWE NXT Preview For Tonight, WWE Cruiserweights Argue (Video), Total Divas

– As noted, WWE has confirmed Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak and Tony Nese for next Monday’s Fatal 4 Way on RAW. The winner will go on to face Rich Swann for a chance to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Last night’s WWE 205 Live episode saw Gulak and Nese defeat Ali and Alexander in the main event. Below is post-show video with Ali reacting to the loss. Ali says he’s known Cedric for a long time and Cedric only cares about himself. Cedric then appears and the two start arguing.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature matches from the recent NXT live event in San Antonio, Texas – Peyton Royce vs. Kairi Sane, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews, Adam Cole vs. then-NXT Champion Drew McIntyre with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as special referee. This event took place one night before McIntyre lost the title to Andrade “Cien” Almas at “Takeover: WarGames” in Houston.

– Below another Total Divas preview for tonight with Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella meeting parents who have children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU):