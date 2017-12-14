WWE NXT Report For 12/13/2017: Fatal 4 Way Qualifying Match, Fabian Aichner vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas, More

We are reminded that Andrade Almas won the NXT Title at Takeover, but Drew McIntyre suffered an injury during the match. We hear his comments after the match as well as the announcement of the way we will find out who faces Andrade Almas for the NXT Title at Takeover in Philadelphia. We see highlights from the first two matches that saw Killian Dain and Johnny Gargano advance to the Fatal Four Way Match.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Mauro Ranallo, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus Fabian Aichner in a Non Title Match

Almas with a running drop kick as the bell rings and he sends Aichner into the turnbuckles. Aichner with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker and Almas goes to the floor. Aichner with a double jump cross body onto Almas on the ramp. Aichner sends Almas back into the ring and he hits a springboard tornado DDT for a near fall. Aichner kicks Almas in the corner but Aichner talks to the referee and Almas with a chop. Aichner catches Almas and then he hits a power bomb and gets a near fall.

Aichner goes to the turnbuckles and Vega distracts Aichner long enough to allow Almas to knock Aichner off the turnbuckles to the floor. Almas sends Aichner into the ring steps. Almas with the hammer lock DDT and he gets the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

We have a video package for Aleister Black.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for the NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon. She says she wants people to see her and think that a woman can do anything. Corey says that she can hang with anyone. Carmella says Ember is the future of the Women’s Division. Charlotte says that Ember has a different look and she is looking forward to seeing what Ember does. Ember says she wants to prove that she is the best.

We see highlights from the match at Takeover in Houston when Ember won the title.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch versus Akam and Rezar (with Paul Ellering)

Burch and Akam start things off and Akam runs Burch into the corner but Burch with European uppercuts. Lorcan tags in and chops Akam. Lorcan chops Rezar. Burch and Lorcan chop Akam and Rezar and follow with running European uppercuts until Akam and Rezar connect with elbows and running Death Valley Drivers and SuperCollider followed by power bombs. Lorcan falls victim to the Last Chapter and the three count.

Winners: Akam and Rezar

We go to commercial.

We are back and Pete Dunne will defend the UK title against Tyler Bate next week.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly face Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe next week for the Tag Titles.

Eric Young talks about scars and unfinished business. The outcome of War Games was not ideal, but they have not left the battlefield. They are still here and next week, they will finish what they started in Houston.

We have a video package for Adam Cole.

We are back with a Shayna Baszler video feature.

Match Number Three: Aleister Black versus Adam Cole in a Number One Contender Qualifying Match

Cole with a side head lock take down and Black with a head scissors and Cole escapes. They lock up and Black with a waist lock and Cole with a snap mare. Black with a waist lock take down and then he blocks a punch and connects with kicks and a flying knee to the head. Cole goes to the floor. Black sits in the middle of the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and Cole takes Black to the mat and he applies a crossface but Black gets to the ropes and Cole releases the hold at the last possible moment. Cole with kicks to Black and then he punches Black. Cole taunts Black and kicks him more. Cole does his pose again and Black gets back to his feet. Black blocks a kick and punch and connects with a series of kicks and a running forearm and leg sweep and boot to the head. Black with a running forearm into the corner followed by an Irish whip that sends Cole sternum first into the turnbuckles.

Black with a quebrada and then he tries for Black Mass but Cole moves. Black kicks Cole but Cole drops Black on the top rope. Cole goes up top and he is met with a round kick when he comes off the turnbuckles. Black gets a near fall. Black picks up Col using his boot but Cole with an enzuigiri and a lung blower for a near fall. Cole gets Black on his shoulders but Black with an O’Connor Roll attempt. Cole and Black exchange strikes. Cole with a super kick but Black with a rollup for a near fall. Cole with an ushigoroshi for a near fall.

Cole has a super kick blocked and Black with a jumping knee. Black picks up Cole with his boot and he hits Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

We go to credits.

