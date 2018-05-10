WWE NXT Star Earns Title Shot, Hideo Itami vs. Akira Tozawa, Ruby Riott

– Ruby Riott and Xavier Woods finish up their Turtles In Time gameplay with this new video from Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel:

– The dark match before Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Lio Rush defeat Marcel Barthel. Rush earned a title shot from NXT North American Champion Adam Cole that will take place at tonight’s TV tapings. Rush won the match with a Frogsplash.

– The feud between former WWE 205 Live partners Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa continued on social media with Tozawa taking a shot at Itami when responding to a WWE tweet from Tuesday’s show, which featured a video package with Triple H, Paige and others praising Itami. Itami said he didn’t feel like he needed a partner and didn’t like teaming up with Tozawa. You can see Tozawa’s response below:

"@TozawaAkira doesn't deserve it. Tozawa made a big mistake." – @HideoItami was NOT happy about teaming up with Akira Tozawa on #205Live… pic.twitter.com/5fknYGc6x2 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 9, 2018