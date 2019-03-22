WWE NXT Star Leaving After Recent Injury Scare?

24W Staff
WWE NXT Superstar Stacey Ervin, Jr. recently requested his release from the company, according to Squared Circle Sirens and Pro Wrestling Sheet. The former gymnast was signed by WWE in 2018 and made his in-ring debut in September of that year. He then made his TV debut at the January 30 tapings, teaming with Humberto Carrillo for a loss to The Street Profits. He often works NXT live events in Florida.

Ervin reportedly requested the release after going through a concussion scare, according to Casey. He was reportedly given some time to think about the release, but people in NXT believe that he is 100% done. It was also noted by PWS that Ervin is planning on thinking things over before making a final decision about leaving.

It was just reported this past week, via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that both Ervin and Eric Bugenhagen had been receiving rave reviews behind-the-scenes as up & coming WWE talents.

Ervin recently changed his Twitter profile photo and his social media accounts no longer mention WWE or NXT. As seen below, he has been teasing a new project and news: