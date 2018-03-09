WWE NXT Star Returning Soon, More Responses To Sheamus Invite, Eve Torres

– Injured WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre has been training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. Drew has been out of action with a torn bicep since November and word then was that he would be back in the ring some time in April.

– WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering and Goldust are the latest stars to respond to the WrestleMania 34 open invitation from RAW Tag Team Sheamus. As noted, word is that The Bar will be challenged at WrestleMania by two Superstars who are not a team yet. Below are comments from Goldust and Ellering, who sent a warning on behalf of The Authors of Pain:

#AOP 💀💀 currently putting finishing touches on "Domain of Dominance" chapter. Next we are going to do a chapter on Obituaries.♞ https://t.co/AOuJlcZyze — Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) March 7, 2018

– As seen below, WWE congratulated former Divas Champion Eve Torres Gracie as she and husband Rener Gracie are expecting their second child. WWE wrote:

Eve Torres Gracie announces second pregnancy in Instagram self-defense video

Leave it to Eve Torres to mix in some self-defense techniques with a pregnancy announcement.

The three-time Divas Champion and current jiu-jitsu instructor posted what appeared to be a self-defense video on Instagram, showcasing a variety of techniques for women to employ when they’re trying to turn away an unwanted hug. (Her husband, Rener Gracie, plays the role of the offender and is summarily destroyed.) But what appeared to be the latest in Eve’s series of women’s self-defense lessons takes a charming turn at the end when she announces the imminent arrival of Baby No. 2. And then she puts Rener in an armbar for touching her belly.

Check out the video below, and congratulations to Eve!