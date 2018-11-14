WWE NXT Stars Getting Called Up?, Why WWE Legends Were Backstage, Velvet Sky Lashes Out Over WWE Tweet

– There has been talk of calling WWE NXT Superstars to the main roster after Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. There’s no word yet on who might get the call-up but it could depend on what happens at Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: War Games II” event.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was backstage for last night’s SmackDown in St. Louis. The Nature Boy was there to film a future Table For 3 episode for the WWE Network, according to PWInsider. Flair was joined by WWE Hall of Famers Harley Race and Bob Orton for the filming.

– Former Impact Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky made it clear on Twitter that she’s not trying to get signed by WWE. As seen below, Sky re-tweeted a DX GIF from the Attitude Era and a fan asked her why she tweets about WWE so much when they’re not going to sign her.

Sky replied, “Piss off prick. I’m not trying to get signed by them, I’m a fan of old school wrestling and I’ll tweet what tf I want.”

Piss off prick. I’m not trying to get signed by them, I’m a fan of old school wrestling and I’ll tweet what tf I want. ✌🏼 https://t.co/gxW4HymG2m — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) November 12, 2018