WWE NXT Stars Suffer Injuries, Post-RAW Comments From Absolution, Sin Cara

– Below is video of Sin Cara returning home to Mexico City for the weekend WWE live event. Cara worked a Fatal 4 Way that saw WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin retain over Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler and Cara.

– Aleister Black and No Way Jose both suffered minor injuries at weekend WWE NXT live events, according to PWInsider. The injuries are not serious but officials still kept them out of the ring at Saturday’s show in Bel Air, Maryland as a precaution. Black wrestled at Friday’s live event in Altoona, PA for a win over Chad Lail while Jose lost to Lars Sullivan that same night.

– As noted, last night’s RAW in Los Angeles saw Paige return to the ring for a win over Sasha Banks. Paige’s “Absolution” stable with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose continued to run wild with attacks on Banks, Mickie James, Bayley and Alicia Fox. They also tried to intimidate Asuka again. Below are post-show comments from the group: