WWE NXT Superstar Out Of Action With Injury From December

WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai has confirmed that she suffered a knee injury at the December 7 live event in Green Bay, WI. She was undergoing surgery today.

As noted, Kai was teaming with Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane in a match against Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler when the injury occurred. It was noted by a fan in attendance that Kai went down while hitting kicks. She was helped to the back by trainers and the match continued as a regular tag team match.

Kai confirmed on Instagram today that he tore her ACL. She said she will be out of action “for a bit” but there’s no word yet on her recovery time. You can see her full post below:

I had always felt invincible. Working through minor injuries was something I never thought twice about because love what I get to do. ‪I’m about to head into surgery, so let me give you an update. On December 7th in Green Bay during the last NXT Road Loop of 2018, I planted my foot awkwardly after a kick and I tore my ACL. I put off posting this because I wanted to focus on being home for the holidays and to be honest, I dreaded having to even mention this as I didn’t want to let any of you down. That, over everything, was and is the most heartbreaking feeling in the world.

Unfortunately, this will take me out for a bit. I’m surrounded by amazing people, doctors, trainers and you. It helps more than I can explain, especially being so far away from my family. The amount of positivity & support I have received already has been so overwhelming. It’s going to be a tough ride, mentally and physically. I know that. The last thing I want is any sympathy…but hear me when I say this; Within my whole being, I know for sure I will be back stronger than ever. I will hit the ground, running. That’s a promise. “Above all, don’t fear the difficult moments. The best comes from them.”