WWE NXT Superstar Out With Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease

WWE NXT Superstar Kairi Sane will likely be out of action for a week or two as she’s recovering from Hand, Foot & Mouth disease.

Sane revealed the illness on Twitter, as seen below. The disease is usually found in young children. Sane should be good to go after some rest.

Microsoft translates the tweet from Japanese to English like this: “The fever has gone down, but now my hands, feet and mouth have a mysterious eczema… Ouch you go to the hospital with it? (even in the United States, hand, Foot and Mouth Disease) It is a disease that infants under 5 years old have been examined, why did the virus enter my body by mistake? lol”