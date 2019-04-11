WWE NXT UK Superstar Rhea Ripley wrestled Kacy Catanzaro during WrestleMania 35 Axxess in Brooklyn this past week but she was seen back in her walking boot after the match while attending WrestleMania, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

Ripley reportedly underwent new tests and it was determined that while nothing is broken, she has some torn ligaments. The inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion is expected to be out of action for up to 8 weeks.

It was originally believed that Ripley was out with a minor sprain of the foot several weeks ago. She had been wearing the boot and wasn’t expected to miss a lot of in-ring time, which is why she wrestled at Axxess.