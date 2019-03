WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee is currently out of action with an undisclosed injury, according to F4Wonline.com.

There’s no word yet on what happened to Lee or when he will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

Lee last wrestled on the March 8 NXT live event from Largo, Florida. He defeated Luke Menzies that night.

WWE has not announced the match but Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic has been rumored for the big “Takeover: New York” event on Friday, April 5 during WrestleMania weekend.