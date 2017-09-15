WWE NXT Tag Team To The Main Roster?, Kairi Sane On Shayna Baszler, Ric Flair – Charles Barkley

– Below is video of Kairi Sane talking to ESPN after her win over Shayna Baszler in The Mae Young Classic finals on Tuesday night. Sane says the match was very exciting and Shayna is a tough fighter but Sane got the best of her. Regarding her WWE future, Sane says she thinks the women’s revolution is just beginning and she’s here to help the revolution. As noted, Sane will compete for the vacant WWE NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: Houston” on November 18th in a Fatal 4 Way against opponents to be announced.

– There has been talk of bringing former NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain to the WWE SmackDown roster soon, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. No word yet on if WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering would get the call-up with Akam and Rezar. The AOP won the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in November of last year and then won the NXT Tag Team Titles from DIY at “Takeover: San Antonio” in January of this year. They just lost the titles to SAnitY at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” in August.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continues to recover from his recent hospitalization. As seen below, The Nature Boy received a visit from NBA legend Charles Barkley on Thursday: