WWE NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 Updated Card

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed three more matches for the “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event – Ricochet vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly, EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, August 18th from the Barclays Center during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Brooklyn:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

Unconfirmed:

Triple Threat for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa