WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Details, Cathy Kelley Previews RAW, Talking Smack

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE RAW in this new video:
– WWE has announced a live Talking Smack episode for the WWE Network after Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view goes off the air. They have also confirmed the Kickoff pre-show for 7pm EST.
– As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter and confirmed WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” for Saturday, June 16th during Money In the Bank weekend. There is a special MITB – Takeover combo ticket being sold via Ticketmaster pre-sale this Wednesday but tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 14th.
.@WWENXT is going to TAKE OVER Chicago, IL on Saturday, June 16th…the night before #MITB.
Tickets go on sale 12pm on Saturday, April 14th…BUT:
Combo tickets for #MITB and #NXTTakeOver are available THIS Wednesday at 12pm CT in a special pre-sale on @Ticketmaster. pic.twitter.com/Wq8nEED9mc
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 5, 2018