WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” Announced, James Ellsworth Taking Bookings, Jinder vs. AJ

– Below is new video looking at Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view:
– Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth is now taking indie bookings through Bull Behrens at SBIBookings.com. Ellsworth will be taking bookings starting mid-February 2018. Behrens is also now taking bookings for former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm and TNA Hall of Famer Earl Hebner.
– The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans officially announced WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” today. The event will take place on Saturday, April 7th during WrestleMania 34 weekend. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at noon.
JUST ANNOUNCED! For the first time ever, WWE NXT TakeOver is coming to the Smoothie King Center 4/7! Just one day before #WrestleMania34, NXT will TAKE OVER New Orleans! Tickets on sale Friday, December 15 at 12 PM. #NXT #WrestleManiaWeek pic.twitter.com/60mYvC9ek3
