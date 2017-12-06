WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” Announced, James Ellsworth Taking Bookings, Jinder vs. AJ

– Below is new video looking at Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view:

– Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth is now taking indie bookings through Bull Behrens at SBIBookings.com. Ellsworth will be taking bookings starting mid-February 2018. Behrens is also now taking bookings for former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm and TNA Hall of Famer Earl Hebner.

– The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans officially announced WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” today. The event will take place on Saturday, April 7th during WrestleMania 34 weekend. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at noon.