WWE NXT Teaser For New Superstar, WWE UK Title Match Announced, Sonya Deville

– As seen below, this week’s WWE NXT episode saw the first teaser vignette for an “ominous force” that will be coming to the yellow brand soon. Speculation is that the mystery person may be “The Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler based on how “soon” is written. Baszler is set to make her NXT TV debut before the year is over. There’s also speculation on the teaser being for Chad Lail (Gunner) but it appears this is for Baszler, who was the runner-up in The Mae Young Classic earlier this year.

– Tyler Bate vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne has been confirmed for the December 20th NXT episode. The title will be on the line for this match between the only two UK Champions in history. We noted earlier that Dunne will also defend the title against Joseph Conners at Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 59 event in Sheffield, England.

– As noted, this week’s NXT saw RAW Superstar Sonya Deville defeat SmackDown Superstar Ruby Riott in a No Holds Barred match, which may be the last NXT TV match for the two main roster Superstars. Below is post-match video of Christy St. Cloud trying to interview Deville, asking if this is the end of her rivalry with Riott. Deville knocks St. Cloud for getting in her business and wonders if she has a life or anything better to do. Deville says she’s on RAW now and the best part about that is not having to deal with St. Cloud’s stupid little interviews.