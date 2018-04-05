WWE NXT Title Match Promo, Match For Next Week’s NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, EC3

– Below is a preview for Aleister Black vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas at Saturday’s “Takeover: New Orleans” event:

– Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans has been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode. This match and other TV matches will be taped before Takeover on Saturday.

– Tommaso Ciampa tweeted the following as he prepares to face Johnny Gargano in an Unsanctioned Match at Takeover on Saturday. As noted, Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses the match.

There is not a man on this planet that can do what I do quite the way I do it. I am not a Paul Heyman guy. I am not a chosen one. I am not the next Daniel Bryan. I am Tommaso Ciampa. This Saturday, the world finds out… #ThisIsMyMoment pic.twitter.com/GqhDogp6QJ — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) April 5, 2018

– Ethan Carter III repeats “after victory” over and over in this new Twitter video. EC3 will compete in the six-man Ladder Match at Saturday’s “Takeover: New Orleans” event to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Adam Cole, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream.