WWE NXT UK Announced For The WWE Network, Triple H Comments

The WWE NXT UK brand will begin airing next Wednesday on the WWE Network, October 17.

WWE announced today that the NXT UK series will begin airing one-hour episodes on October 17 at 8pm BT/3pm ET.

The action will be called by Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph while Andy Shepherd handles ring announcing duties. British broadcasting personality Radzi Chinyanganya will serve as a backstage interviewer and as noted, the legendary Johnny Saint will server as NXT UK General Manager.

Below is the full announcement with comments from Triple H:

NXT UK™ TO STREAM ON WWE® NETWORK

LONDON, England and STAMFORD, Conn., October 11, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT UK, a new weekly episodic series featuring the greatest male and female competitors from the UK, will stream on WWE Network on Wednesdays beginning October 17 at 8 pm BT/3 pm ET.

The one-hour episodes will feature the biggest names from NXT UK, including Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang. Joining the NXT UK broadcasting team as backstage interviewer is British broadcasting personality Radzi Chinyanganya, best known for hosting ITV gameshow Cannonball, and in his ongoing role as a presenter of the world’s longest-running children’s TV show, the BBC’s Blue Peter. Calling the action are commentators Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph, joined by ring announcer Andy Shepherd and NXT UK General Manager The Legendary Johnny Saint.

“NXT UK is the next step in our global localization strategy, and we are proud to do this in a place where WWE has had a special relationship for more than 30 years,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative.

WWE Network is the home of NXT UK plus all WWE live pay-per-view events – including WrestleMania® – for $9.99 per month. WWE Network also includes groundbreaking original programming, reality shows, documentaries, classic matches and more than 10,000 hours of video on demand.

Upcoming live events for NXT UK take place in Plymouth and Liverpool on the following dates:

* Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14, at Plymouth Pavilions

* Saturday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25, at Liverpool Olympia

Tickets for these events are available via www.livenation.co.uk. Further information is available at www.wwe.com/events.