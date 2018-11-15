WWE NXT UK Stars Attacked, Women’s Title Tournament Updates & Videos, More

– Above and below are post-show segments that took place after today’s WWE NXT UK episodes on the WWE Network. The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang take out Moustache Mountain backstage while NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint gets in between Dave Mastiff and Tyson T-Bone.

– Ligero vs. Jordan Devlin and Eddie Dennis vs. Ashton Smith have been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT UK episode.

– As noted, today’s 3pm ET episode of NXT UK saw Saint and Triple H officially reveal the NXT UK Women’s Title. The tournament then kicked off on the 4pm ET episode with Dakota Kai defeating Nina Samuels and Jinny defeating Millie McKenzie. Jinny will now face the winner of Isla Dawn vs. Toni Storm while Kai will face the winner of Rhea Ripley vs. Xia Brookside.

Below is a look at the tournament brackets and all 8 competitors, plus videos from this week’s matches and backstage videos: