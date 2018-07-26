WWE NXT UK Superstar Announced For The Mae Young Classic

WWE has announced Toni Storm for the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which tapes in early August to air later this summer on the WWE Network. The finals will take place at the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view on October 28th, WWE Evolution.

WWE now has 19 talents confirmed for the 32-woman tournament – Storm, Isla Dawn, Zeuxis, Lacey Lane, Karen Q, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez. Crystal was previously announced but removed from WWE’s listing.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Storm:

Toni Storm confirmed for Mae Young Classic return

On the heels of challenging NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler last month in England, NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm is coming to rock the Mae Young Classic again.

As first reported by The Daily Mirror, Storm, a nine-year ring veteran from Australia, will return to the Classic for a second year. Storm made it to the Semifinals in the inaugural event, turning heads by earning three straight victories before falling to tournament winner Kairi Sane.

Storm’s mix of snap suplexes, British technical grappling and the odd bit of high-flying has taken her to championship heights around the world, with her most notable successes occurring in Japan and the United Kingdom.

Will the 22-year-old prodigy build upon her already-impressive resume by taking home the 2018 Mae Young Classic trophy? Find out when the international, 32-woman tournament returns to WWE Network later this summer, and stick with WWE.com for more Mae Young Classic updates in the upcoming weeks.