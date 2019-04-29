WWE NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis is back on the shelf with an injury.

Dennis took to Twitter to reveal that he is dealing with a left pectoral tear. He will be undergoing surgery today, and will be out of action for at least 6 months.

“Last Thursday I had my MRI results back which confirmed that my left Pectoral has torn off the humorous and surgery is required. I am having said surgery tomorrow at 11.30 with the wonderful Dr. Polyzois. Following surgery I will begin a 6 month rehab process,” Dennis wrote.

The big man from Wales apparently suffered the injury in late March. He spent some of 2018 out with an injury as well. Dennis lost to Dave Mastiff in a No DQ match at the NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” event back in January.