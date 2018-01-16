WWE Officially Announces Candice LeRae’s Arrival

WWE has officially announced that Candice LeRae signed with the company. She joins War Machine and Ricochet as names confirmed to be reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. LeRae, who is married to WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, competed in The Mae Young Classic and has worked a few NXT TV matches.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the signing:

WWE signs Candice LeRae

WWE has signed highly acclaimed independent wrestler and Mae Young Classic competitor Candice LeRae.

LeRae is regarded as one of the top female wrestlers on the independent scene. She’s no stranger to the WWE Universe, either, as she made it all the way to the Quarterfinal Round in the inaugural Mae Young Classic last year. LeRae left her mark on WWE while competing in the groundbreaking women’s tournament, reigning supreme in her First and Second Round clashes with high-energy performances. She also vied for an NXT Women’s Title opportunity last October as part of an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal and is married to current NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano.

Standing at just 5-foot-2, LeRae is known for not backing down from anyone, no matter how much bigger they may be. The spunky Superstar has even battled heavyweights like Kevin Owens and Cesaro. LeRae’s tenacity and ability to endure punishment was on full display in the Mae Young Classic and will make her a competitor to watch at the WWE Performance Center.