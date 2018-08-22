WWE Officially Announces Injury & Surgery For Rowan

WWE has confirmed that Rowan of The Bludgeon Brothers suffered an arm injury and will be undergoing surgery in Alabama this week.

As noted, word going around WWE this week was that Rowan suffered a biceps tear in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match with The New Day at SummerSlam on Sunday. Rowan and Harper then dropped the titles to The New Day on last night’s SmackDown in a No DQ match.

WWE has not announced when Rowan is expected back in action but the usual recovery time for a biceps tear is 4-6 months. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

Below is WWE's announcement on Rowan:

