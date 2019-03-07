WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania 36 Location

WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 36 will take place in April 2020 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting the date to be April 5, 2020.

Stay tuned for live coverage of WWE’s press conference at 11am ET in Tampa. Below is the announcement confirming the location, issued this morning:

WrestleMania 36 is coming to Tampa Bay in 2020; Official WrestleMania 36 Announcement scheduled for 11 a.m. ET

As first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, WrestleMania 36 will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., in April 2020.

WWE will make their official WrestleMania 36 announcement today at 11 a.m. ET in a star-studded gathering, streaming live on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.

