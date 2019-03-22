WWE Officials Tell Becky Lynch To “Go Easier” On Ronda Rousey & Her Husband?

Becky Lynch took to Twitter this afternoon and took a shot at RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne. Lynch said she’s been told to “go easier” on Browne and Rousey because they’re getting upset.

Sharing a photo of Rousey and Browne from Monday’s RAW, Lynch wrote, “Look how tough they are. RAWWRRRRR. But I’m told to go easier on them because they’re getting upset. #truestory”

You can see the full tweet below: