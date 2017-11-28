WWE On Hideo Itami’s 205 Live Debut, WWE Partnering With March Of Dimes (Photos), Total Divas

– Below is a preview for this week’s Total Divas episode with The Bella Twins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Renee Young participating in the Mattel panel at the recent San Diego Comic Con:

– As noted, Hideo Itami will be making his main roster debut on WWE 205 Live soon. While the debut won’t be happening this week, WWE’s official preview for tonight’s episode contains the following teaser for the WWE NXT Superstar:

Hideo Itami is coming to WWE 205 Live

Last week on WWE 205 Live, it was revealed that NXT Superstar Hideo Itami is coming to the WWE Cruiserweight division. One of the most decorated Superstars in the history of Japanese sports-entertainment, Itami made headlines all over the world when he came to WWE in 2014.

The student of Kenta Kobashi aims to make headlines once again, this time by shaking up the Cruiserweight division and bringing his hard-hitting style to WWE 205 Live. Itami has been known to battle – and defeat – competitors twice his size, a fact that will certainly make things interesting in a division with all competitors weighing in at 205 pounds or less.

Will the Japanese Superstar set his sights directly on the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, or will he attempt to assert dominance and take down the whole division before turning his attention to the top prize?

– Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Jason Jordan, Sasha Banks, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews were in New York City today for a March of Dimes Sports Luncheon along with NBCUniversal personalities. WWE is partnering with the March of Dimes to raise awareness and donations for families suffering as a result of premature childbirth. Below are a few photos from the event: