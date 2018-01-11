WWE On New Cryptic Tweet From Superstar, Fans On MMC Winners, Kevin Owens Rare Indy Match

– As seen below, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a Kevin Owens vs. Sami Callihan match that took place on November 9th, 2012 at Pro Wrestling Syndicate’s “The Show Must Go On” event in Rahway, NJ.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which team will win the Mixed Match Challenge. As of this writing, 37% voted for Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss while 17% voted for The Miz and Asuka, 17% for Finn Balor and Sasha Banks, 13% for Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, 3% for SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Naomi, 3% for Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch, 3% for Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya, 2% for Rusev and Lana, 2% for Big E and Carmella, 1% for Elias and Bayley, 1% for Goldust and Alicia Fox and 1% for Apollo Crews and Nia Jax. As noted, WWE announced the full brackets for the tournament today and you can view those at this link.

– We noted before that WWE NXT posted a backstage video of Lio Rush talking about how he needed to re-evaluate his NXT career following the loss to Lars Sullivan on last night’s show. Rush later posted a cryptic tweet and indicated a possible departure from the brand. WWE’s website picked up on the tweet, which appears to be a new storyline for Rush. WWE announced the following on the tweet, which can also be seen below:

Lio Rush tweet calls to question Superstar’s NXT future

Has Lio Rush’s highly anticipated run with NXT already ended?

The Man of the Hour had a rough night Wednesday when he collided with Lars Sullivan in a head-to-head showdown. After not being seen on NXT for months, Rush was destroyed by the monstrous Sullivan.

After the contest, Rush told WWE.com in an exclusive video that for the first time in his life, he is second-guessing things. Rush went as far as to say he needs to do some “reevaluating.”

This was more than enough to create some doubt about the high-flying phenom’s future in NXT, but Rush added to the speculation with a cryptic tweet later in the night.

“We” are NXT ? Maybe the grass IS greener on the other side.

One mans heaven is another mans hell. I think maybe it’s time that i find my own heaven. — Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) January 11, 2018

Rush came to NXT with high hopes. At the age of just 22, the daredevil Superstar had already made a name for himself around the world with his spectacular in-ring skills. The Man of the Hour is even an #NXTAwardFutureStar nominee. Yet, what exactly has this recent rough patch caused Rush to reevaluate? Has Rush decided to take his career in a different direction? And if so, what does it mean for his future in NXT?