WWE On Paul Jones Passing Away, GRR Set Construction Photos, Alexa Bliss

– Alexa Bliss previews her new WWE Network Collections Spotlight, which also features highlights from the Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, in this new video.

– Mid-Atlantic star Paul Jones passed away this week at the age of 76. WWE remembered Jones with this announcement on their website:

WWE is saddened to learn that Paul Jones has passed away at the age of 76.

A fixture of the Mid-Atlantic territory throughout the 1960s and ’70s, Jones found success as both a competitor and a manager. He won the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title on three occasions, and formed championship tag teams with the likes of Ricky Steamboat, Wahoo McDaniel and Baron von Raschke.

When his ring career ended, Jones became a villainous manager, and formed the Paul Jones’ Army, which included the likes of The Powers of Pain, Abdullah the Butcher and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans.

– Below are the first photos of the set construction for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event. The big show takes place on Friday, April 27th from the King Abdullah Sports City’s King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The man in the first photo is WWE set designer Jason Robinson and the photo was taken by a fan sitting behind production at a recent SmackDown event.