WWE On Rousey Being A Game Changer, Asuka On Making History, Viral Students At The Rumble

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon presented high school classmates Charles Thompson Jr. and Shaunquis with WWE Hero Awards before the Royal Rumble began on Sunday. They were also given custom WWE Title belts by Randy Orton and they met WWE Champion AJ Styles. The classmates recently went viral for a video of Charles giving Shaunquis a replica WWE NXT title at school. That video is included in this recap of their big moment backstage at the Rumble:

– WWE named the following 4 reasons on why Ronda Rousey is a complete game changer for the WWE women’s division:

4. She has already proven she can hold her own in a WWE ring

3. She has an unparalleled competitive nature

2. She has a diverse set of skills and accomplishments in combat sports

1. She is on the shortlist of most iconic female athletes of all time

– Asuka tweeted the following on making history last night by winning the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match: