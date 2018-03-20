WWE On Rusev vs. A Celebrity At WrestleMania, WWE – London Update, RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Dallas:

– We’ve noted how Rusev recently tweeted about wanting to face a celebrity at WrestleMania 34, planting the seeds for what may be the return of the Superstar vs. Celebrity match at WWE’s biggest show of the year. It will be interesting to see if the social media storyline furthers on tonight’s SmackDown as WWE’s website recently picked up on it. WWE announced the following on the angle:

Rusev demands a celebrity opponent at WrestleMania

It’s a Rusev Day tragedy, as The Bulgarian Brute is currently without an opponent for this year’s WrestleMania in New Orleans.

Since SmackDown LIVE has not provided him with a foe for The Show of Shows, the former United States Champion sought out competition somewhere else entirely: Hollywood.

The Rock was one of the first to respond to the tweet, suggesting that his“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” co-star would be an adequate opponent. Meanwhile, “Arrow” star and SummerSlam 2015 competitor Stephen Amell noted that he wants absolutely nothing to do with the hulking Rusev, despite what his followers were saying.

However. Kevin McCallister himself, “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin seems more than up for the challenge, although we’re not sure swinging paint cans, plummeting irons or tarantulas are exactly what Rusev has in mind for WrestleMania.

The Bulgarian Brute made it clear that he has no interest in doing what the Wet Bandits couldn’t do by destroying Culkin.

“Pitch Perfect” actor Skylar Astin also let his voice be heard, and even attempted to recruit a few tag team partners.

Rusev, however, was quick to silence this challenge as well.

Will Rusev face a worthy opponent at WrestleMania which, strangely enough, falls on Rusev Day this year?

– Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Asuka, Nia Jax and Braun Strowman have been announced for WWE’s return to The O2 Arena in London in August 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, as seen below: