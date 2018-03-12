WWE On Xavier Woods’ Status Following Fastlane Angle

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, the title match between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos ended in a no contest after The Bludgeon Brothers, Harper and Rowan, came to ringside and destroyed both teams.

WWE noted after the show that Woods was suffering from a thoracic spine injury, contusions to the spine, and that he was being taken to a local hospital to be checked out. This is likely a storyline injury but Woods was stretchered away from ringside while the others were helped to the back by officials.

It appears Rowan and Harper are up for some sort of title match at WrestleMania 34, perhaps a Triple Threat with The New Day and The Usos or a Fatal 4 Way with another blue brand tag team.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Woods with comments from a ringside doctor and shots from the carnage at Fastlane:

Xavier Woods suffers thoracic spine injury during The Bludgeon Brothers’ attack at WWE Fastlane

Xavier Woods has suffered an injury to his thoracic spine due to The Bludgeon Brothers’ brutal attack during the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match at WWE Fastlane, WWE.com can confirm.

“Our preliminary diagnosis is multiple thoracic contusions,” explained WWE medical personnel of Woods’ injury. “We’re currently in the process of having him evaluated with X-rays and possibly an MRI for any further damage, such as ruptured discs or fractures of the thoracic spine.”

Woods’ injury was sustained when Harper & Rowan leveled him with a Double Powerbomb onto the steel steps – the most savage blow from an all-out bludgeoning on both The New Day and The Usos – as WWE’s medical crew quickly swarmed ringside and loaded him onto a stretcher.

It is projected that there will be an update on Woods’ status sometime in the next 24 hours. Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available.