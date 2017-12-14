WWE Parodies Christmas Classic, WWE Event Nixed Due To Boxing Death Fallout, Ricky Steamboat

– As seen below, WWE has released “A Christmiz Story: A WWE Christmas Movie Parody” with The Miz, Maryse and his parents parodying the Christmas movie classic, “A Christmas Story.”

– WWE was set to make their debut at the new Rogers Place arena in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on February 9th, 2018 but the show has been canceled due to new city council regulations that ban all forms of combat sports following the death of a boxer in June. The Edmonton City Council announced this week that there is a 1 year moratorium on new permits or licenses for any combat sports, which includes WWE. This comes after boxer Tim Hague died after an event in June. The council is currently waiting on a report on Hague’s death and new recommendations could lead to the ban being lifted at any time. The Rogers Place arena issued the following statement on the WWE show being nixed:

“Following new guidelines established by Edmonton’s city council, WWE’s event on Friday, February 9 at Rogers Place has been postponed. The WWE is working closely with the local Commission, and hope to return with their sports entertainment events to Edmonton in the near future.”

– Rhyno, Heath Slater and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat toured the US Navy’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit while at Naval Base San Diego last week for the 15th annual Tribute to The Troops. Below is a photo from the segment that should air on tonight’s two-hour USA Network special: