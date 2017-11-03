WWE Passing On Mae Young Classic Competitors?, The Singh Brothers On Adam Pearce, The Undertaker

– Below is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at The Undertaker returning at the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd, along with WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash.

– It looks like WWE will not be signing Toni Storm and Piper Niven, who both worked The Mae Young Classic, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE officials told both competitors that they would be in touch after the finals of the tournament but it’s believed that neither talent has been contacted. On a related note, Candice LeRae has not been signed either. LeRae, who is married to Johnny Gargano, appeared in the recent WWE NXT TV battle royal but she’s just doing enhancement work.

Storm made it to the semi-finals of the tournament, losing to winner Kairi Sane. Niven lost to Storm the round before that and Candice made it to that same round, losing to runner-up Shayna Baszler.

– The Singh Brothers tweeted the following today with WWE producer Adam Pearce as they prepared to work the WWE live event in Aberdeen, Scotland, 9 years after the three worked the NWA 50th Anniversary show together.