WWE Payback 2017 PPV Date & Location Revealed

WWE recently confirmed the date and location for this year’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Scheduled to go down live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Sunday, April 30th, WWE Payback 2017 airs live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

The WWE Payback PPV this year is scheduled to be a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view event. Tickets for the show officially go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on this year’s WWE Payback PPV, visit WWE.com.