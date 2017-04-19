WWE Pays Tribute To Rosey, House Of Horrors Teaser, SmackDown Dark Match

– Below is a new promo for the “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California:

– The dark match before tonight’s SmackDown saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat The Ascension.

– As seen below, tonight’s SmackDown opened with a graphic in memory of former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i.