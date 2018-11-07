What Does WWE Have Planned For Apollo Crews On The RAW Brand?

Apollo Crews is undergoing a singles push and minor character change on the WWE RAW brand now that he’s been separated from Titus O’Neil’s Titus Worldwide.

As seen on this week’s RAW, Crews defeated Jinder Mahal and was billed as The Human Highlight Reel. This win came after WWE started pushing Crews more on RAW a few weeks back.

The idea behind Crews’ new gimmick as The Human Highlight Reel is to focus on the athleticism he has and the cool moves he can do in the ring, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

This new idea for Apollo’s character is similar to what they’ve always done with him but it is interesting that they are now putting more effort into his push.