What Does WWE Have Planned For The Women’s Divisions?

WWE is planning on doing more crossing over between the RAW and SmackDown women’s divisions, according to @Wrestlevotes.

It was noted today that the female Superstars are “slowly going to be crossing over more between both shows” here soon.

@Wrestlevotes also noted that the plan is to have the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions appear on both RAW and SmackDown at first, but not on a weekly basis.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, inside the Chamber. It will be Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Carmella and Naomi. The match will start with Deville and Rose vs. Bayley and Banks.