WWE Post-RAW Storyline Update On Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

WWE announced a storyline update on Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey after the WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW went off the air.

The update is that all three of the WrestleMania 35 headliners have been released from police custody, on their own recognizance, and will appear in court at a later date. As noted, the storyline during RAW was that all three Superstars were arrested and read their rights after being taken to a local police precinct following their brawl that included shots at security guards and police officers.

As noted, RAW saw the WrestleMania 35 headliners defeat The Riott Squad in six-woman action. The match came after Stephanie McMahon announced a “Winner Takes All” stipulation for their Triple Threat main event at WrestleMania on Sunday.

Below is the post-RAW storyline announcement update and above is video from the RAW segment:

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair released from custody

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have all been released from police custody of their own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.

Stay with WWE’s digital platforms as this story develops.