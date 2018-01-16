WWE Producer Praises RAW Star, Matt Hardy On Biting Heath Slater, RAW Top 10

By Scott Lazara
– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in San Antonio:

– WWE producer Billy Kidman took to Twitter last night and praised Sonya Deville after her singles win over Sasha Banks. As seen below, Deville responded to the tweet:

– Matt Hardy and Heath Slater had the following Twitter exchange after their match on last night’s RAW, which Hardy won. Slater says he wasn’t ready for the biting but Hardy says he needed to take Slater’s essence and “METABOLIZE it into POWAH.” It looks like the biting may be a regular part of “Woken” Matt’s repertoire.