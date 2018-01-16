WWE Producer Praises RAW Star, Matt Hardy On Biting Heath Slater, RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in San Antonio:

– WWE producer Billy Kidman took to Twitter last night and praised Sonya Deville after her singles win over Sasha Banks. As seen below, Deville responded to the tweet:

– Matt Hardy and Heath Slater had the following Twitter exchange after their match on last night’s RAW, which Hardy won. Slater says he wasn’t ready for the biting but Hardy says he needed to take Slater’s essence and “METABOLIZE it into POWAH.” It looks like the biting may be a regular part of “Woken” Matt’s repertoire.

For The Band of One with Kids… It's OVAH!!! I have DELETED his ESSENCE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/34sOWOlayx — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 16, 2018

This is an animal I got in the ring with last night. @MATTHARDYBRAND To be honest I wasn’t ready for all of that. pic.twitter.com/Zi4wiXjNuC — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) January 16, 2018