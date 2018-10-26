WWE Pulls Title Match From Original Evolution Announcement, Toni Storm Video, Updated Evolution Card

Above is this week’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring Toni Storm introducing her Mae Young Classic win over Meiko Satomura. Storm will now face Io Shirai in the MYC finals at Sunday’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

It’s worth noting that WWE’s YouTube description for this video notes that Storm will be doing battle for the WWE NXT UK Women’s Title on Sunday at Evolution. It appears this is just an error by the social media team. WWE’s official match preview for Storm vs. Shirai confirms the winner will receive the MYC trophy. There is no mention of the NXT UK Women’s Title.

It’s also interesting that the NXT UK Women’s Title match has been pulled from the official Evolution card on WWE’s website. The title is currently held by Rhea Ripley and has been defended at some main NXT live events in Florida this summer. WWE noted that there would be a NXT UK Women’s Title match at Evolution when they first announced the pay-per-view several months ago.

Ripley was set to defend her title against Isla Dawn at Evolution but as noted, that match is no longer being listed by WWE. It could be because Ripley’s title win hasn’t aired yet but there’s no word yet on when the win might air. Ripley defeated Storm in the tournament finals at the NXT UK tapings back in late August to win the title. It seems the air date for the tournament could be a few weeks away as they just started airing the taped footage this month. The Dawn vs. Ripley match that was to take place at Evolution was taped at the most recent NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, England, another sign that it won’t be happening on Sunday.

Below is the current Evolution card from WWE’s website:

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Zelina Vega, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus

Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad