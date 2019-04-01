WWE Pulls Top Match From Tonight’s RAW?, Roman Reigns Partners With Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

– The official WWE website is no longer advertising Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for tonight’s WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW from Washington, DC.

This was to be Angle’s final red brand match on the Farewell Tour. Angle is scheduled to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania on Sunday in Angle’s retirement match, while Rey is scheduled to challenge WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

– A portion of WWE Shop sales of Roman Reigns’ new gear will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Reigns announces the new campaign in this video: