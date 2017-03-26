WWE Ranks Top 33 Matches In The History Of WrestleMania

With WrestleMania 33 fast-approaching, the WWE Universe is getting “WrestleMania Fever.” To capitalize on the momentum heading into next Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida, WWE.com has your nostalgia-fix for the final week leading into this year’s big event.

This weekend, the official WWE website compiled a list of the top 33 matches in the history of WrestleMania, drawing the best squared circle showdowns from WrestleMania 1 through last year’s WrestleMania 32 event.

Featured below is a recap of the top ten ranked matches, per the top 33 list, which you can view in its’ entirety at WWE.com.

TOP TEN WRESTLEMANIA MATCHES OF ALL-TIME #10. Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair from WrestleMania 24 #9. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart from WrestleMania 10 #8. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 12 #7. Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon from WrestleMania 10 #6. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian from WrestleMania 17 #5. Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle from WrestleMania 21 #4. Steve Austin vs. The Rock from WrestleMania 17 #3. Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 #2. Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat from WrestleMania 3 #1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25

WrestleMania 33 takes place live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida this coming Sunday night, April 2nd, live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. Join us here on 4/2 for live results coverage of the show.