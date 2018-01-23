WWE RAW 25 Top 10, New WWE 25 Special Announced, Matt Hardy On Bray Wyatt

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW 25th Anniversary show:
– A new WWE 24 documentary will air on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air. The one-hour special will take fans behind-the-scenes of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Below is the synopsis:
“WWE 24 cameras go backstage and follow the Superstars behind the curtain at WrestleMania from Orlando, Florida!”
– Matt Hardy tweeted the following on losing to Bray Wyatt on last night’s RAW 25 show:
On this Eve in The York of New, I lost a single Battle in #TheGreatWar to an ETERNAL RIVAL.
I must return to The Hardy Compound & draw from the POWAH of my PLATOON.
They bring FOCUS to my MAGIC. pic.twitter.com/1OHfGITVyC
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 23, 2018