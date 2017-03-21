WWE RAW Attendance, Samoa Joe Suffers A Cut (Photo), Shane McMahon – AJ Styles Promo
– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown, which will feature more from the feud between SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and his WrestleMania 33 opponent AJ Styles.
What is @AJStylesOrg's fate heading toward @WrestleMania? Tune into #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/vsRV99Bwlb
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017
– WWE announced 16,160 fans in attendance for tonight’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
– As seen below, Samoa Joe suffered a small cut above his eye during tonight’s RAW from Brooklyn. Joe defeated Sami Zayn in the opening match.
You are looking into the eyes of a DESTROYER as @SamoaJoe forces @iLikeSamiZayn to submit to his #CoquinaClutch… #RAW pic.twitter.com/Z9YsGkrKHa
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017