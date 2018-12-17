WWE RAW Match Announced, Tripe H Praises Asuka After Win At TLC (PHOTO)

– Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler has been announced for tonight’s WWE RAW. The match was made after Ziggler helped Balor defeat Drew McIntyre at TLC, and later laid Balor out backstage when Balor complained about the interference. As noted, tonight’s RAW will also feature the return of Vince McMahon.

– Triple H took to Twitter after TLC and tweeted the following congratulatory message to new SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka following her win over Charlotte Flair and former champion Becky Lynch.

Triple H wrote, “For her, it was never about a streak or a number, it was about proving she was the best of every division she was ever a part of. Tonight, after a brutal #WWETLC match, the Empress of Tomorrow is the Champion of Today. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #WeAreNXT”