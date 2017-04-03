WWE RAW News & Notes For Tonight’s Post-WrestleMania Show

The post-WrestleMania 33 RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando with the fallout from Sunday’s Ultimate Thrill Ride. The post-WrestleMania RAW is now one of the biggest WWE shows of the year and tonight’s RAW should be no different.

WWE does not have The Undertaker or Bill Goldberg advertised for tonight’s RAW but new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled. Stay tuned throughout the day as we keep you updated on potential spoilers and notes from RAW.

No matches have been announced for tonight but WWE is advertising The Hardys’ first RAW appearance in almost 10 years.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* “It’s my yard now”

* Bow down to “the Kingslayer” Seth Rollins

* Hardy homecoming, new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

* The List of Owens, new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* Champion of the Universe, new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar